Shake it, Jollibee!

MANILA, Philippines – Everybody knows Jollibee can dance, but is he a match for Mr Pure Energy himself, Gary Valenciano? We find out in a new video posted by the fast food giant Friday, March 17.

As the video goes, Jollibee's practicing some dance moves at the G-Force Dance Center, then gets a text message from Gary.

The routine is also over 2 minutes long and features some fast-paced choreography performed by the dancing duo.

The views of the video have reached more than 1.2 million as of Sunday, March 19.

What do you think of Jollibee and Gary V's dance performance? Let us know in the comments section. – Rappler.com