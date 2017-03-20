Piolo thanks Mother Lily for giving him the chance to work with Regal again, plus he meets TV host and columnist Lolit Solis, with whom he had issues in the past

MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, March 20, Piolo Pascual was emotional as Regal Films producer Mother Lily read a special message to him during the press conference for the movie Northern Lights: A Journey to Love.

Northern Lights is a joint production of Regal Films, Spring Films, and Star Cinema.

In her speech, Mother Lily recalled the time she met Piolo.

"The first time I met Papa P, I knew he was special. Not only did I find him to be a brilliant actor, he is a diligent one as well. His eyes speak of sincerity, his heart, filled with compassion for others. Right there and then, I thought this guy would go a long way in his career. I was right," Mother Lily said.

She also recalled the time when Piolo did his first movie with Regal Films and how she wished to work with him again – a wish that came true because of Northern Lights.

Mother Lily also described Piolo as a generous man, recalling the time he shared part of his talent fee with them.

"Nag-iyakan ang mga taga-production sa sorpresa niya sa kanila. (The production team was in tears with the surprise they gave him.)

"They love him to death now. As for me, Roselle, and our family, we will always be behind you Papa P. You have our support all the way. We love you too!"

Afterwards, Piolo said he was touched because of how Mother Lily and her daughter Roselle called him up on Sunday, March 19, just to talk with him.

"Actually, si Miss Roselle called me up yesterday morning and then sabi ko 'grabe naman, tinawagan ako ni Miss Roselle.' Tapos, papunta ako sa ASAP, then nakausap ko si Mother sabi ko, nung bata pa ako, pinapanood ko yung mga Regal movies. Sabi ko, grabe, ang sarap ng pakiramdam. I was so starstruck by the thought of having Miss Roselle, Mother call me up. Sobra lang po ako na overwhelm," Piolo said.

(Actually, Ms. Roselle called me up yesterday morning and then I said, 'Wow, Ms Roselle called me. And then, I was on my way to ASAP, and I was able to talk to to Mother. I said, when I was I kid, I would watch Regal movies. I told myself that it felt so good. I was so starstruck by the thought of having Ms Rosell, Mother call me up. I was really just overwhelmed.)

"Nakakataba ng puso to have Mother Lily call you up. Sabi ko, para akong Regal baby. Napapanood ko lang nung mga '80s, '90s (It's really heartening to have Mother Lily call you up. I said it's like I'm a Regal baby. I used to watch these movies during the '80s, '90s.). Pero (But) you know, having shared the moment with Mother, Miss Roselle, I'm just really overwhelmed. I never thought I'd get this far to be able to do something like this. I'm just really humbled by this."

Seeing Lolit Solis

At the press conference, Piolo also gave a special greeting to former TV host and showbiz columnist Lolit Solis, who attended the event.

In 2007, Piolo and Sam Milby filed a libel suit worth 12 million against Lolit after she insinuated in an article that the two were in a relationship. The article was released after she allegedly saw them together at the Sofitel Plaza Hotel. Lolit has since apologized and Piolo and Sam withdrew the case in 2008.

Right after the press conference, Lolit went up to Piolo and the two had a photo together. Check it out below:

