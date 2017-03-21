Kris Lawrence and Paolo Onesa are set to perform their new singles on Live Jam! Come through!

MANILA, Philippines – This week on Live Jam, we're having over two artists whose careers started out on TV talent searches – Kris Lawrence and Paolo Onesa.

After winning Search for a Star in a Million in 2005, Kris has since released 4 studio albums. For the first quarter of 2017, he's set to digitally release 3 singles, one of which, "Isang Numero," is already out.

Meanwhile, The Voice of the Philippines season 1 contestant Paolo just released his latest album Handwritten.

The two are set to perform a few of their new songs on Live Jam on Tuesday, March 21. Tune in here to watch or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom! – Rappler.com