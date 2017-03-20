Star Cinema's Malou Santos confirms that Angel will no longer play the role due to health reasons

MANILA, Philippines – Sad news for Angel Locsin fans. The actress will no longer play Darna in the upcoming movie, to be produced by Star Cinema.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Star Cinema's managing director Malou Santos confirmed that Angel can no longer take on the role due to health reasons.

"Sobrang nalungkot kasi nung una, nung nalaman namin na mayroon siyang problema sa likod, sinabihan na namin siya na she cannot play Darna. But, because deep in our hearts na siya lang ang pwedeng maging Darna, we gave her the chance and she promised to do the therapy na magpapagaling siya para sa kanyang likod," she said.

(We were very sad because from the start, when we found out she had back problems, we already told her she cannot play Darna. But, because deep in our hearts, she is the only one who could be Darna, we gave her the chance and she promised to do the therapy for her back problem to get better.)

"Pero unfortunately, 3 weeks ago, nakaramdam na naman siya ng pain sa likod. So ito na ang pinaka-final verdict na she cannot play Darna kasi mas importante ang buhay niya kaysa sa pelikula na Darna. So ang iisipin ko na lang at least napatunayan niya 'yung dedikasyon niya sa craft niya."

(But unfortunately, 3weeks ago, she began to feel pain again in her back. So this is the final verdict that she cannot play Darna because her life is much more important than a Darna movie. So I would just like to think that she was able to prove her dedication to her craft.)

ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak also confirmed the sad news, but assured Angel's fans that they will see her in a new project very soon.

Erik Matti, who is set to direct the Darna film, said in the same report:

"Okay naman si Angel ngayon. (Angel is actually fine) It's just that 'yung project kasi entails a lot of physical requirement from the actor. There's going to be harness, a lot of flight. Medyo ayaw din naming mag-risk kasi kawawa siya (We just don't want to really risk because she might get hurt)," Erik said, adding that Angel would have been a wonderful Darna.

Star Cinema also posted a full statement of the final decision.

In a separate interview with ABS-CBN, Angel said that she did her best, but her training coach reported she was experiencing pain again in her back.

"Sinabihan ako ng doctor ko na hindi ako bibigyan ng clearance kapag nakaramdam ako ng pain. Gusto kong magawa siya kasi parang ang daming umaasa. Ayaw kong maka-disappoint kahit alam ko na inilalagay ko na ang sarili ko sa risk," she said.

(My doctor told me he won't give a clearance if I start to experience pain again. I really want to do the role because many people are expecting me to do it. I don't want to disappoint even if I'll put myself at risk.)

In the end, Angel assured her fans that she will do other projects again soon. She also called on her fans to support whoever will replace her in the project.

Meanwhile, Angel confirmed that she will appear in the upcoming KathNiel soap La Luna Sangre together with John Lloyd Cruz. The show is a follow-up to Imortal, which Angel and John Lloyd starred in.

"I'm very excited to work again with Lloydy. Mayroon kaming (We have a) special participation sa La Luna Sangre," she said.

La Luna Sangre is set to air middle of 2017.

Back in 2015, she announced that she was leaving the Darna project after she suffered an injury. (READ: Angel Locsin to return as ‘Darna’ in new movie)

But in 2016, Angel's fans were given some hope when she said that she was doing therapy for her back problem. At that time, she could not really say if she could push through with the project.

Angel played the iconic character in 2005 in GMA 7. Marian Rivera last played the role in 2009. – Rappler.com