Here's who survives in the early version of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story!'

Spoiler warning: If you don't want to know what happens in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, read no further.

MANILA, Philippines – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story didn't always end the way it did – according to screenwriter Gary Whitta, the filmmakers had different plans for the Rogue One crew. ([READ] Movie Reviews: What critics are saying about 'Rogue One')

In a story published on March 20, Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican revealed the movie's alternate ending.

The filmmakers had always wanted everyone to die at the end of the movie, said Gary: "That’s what we always wanted to do. But we never explored it because we were afraid that Disney might not let us do it, that Disney might think it’s too dark for a Star Wars movie or for their brand." (READ: 'Rogue One' blasts way to top of box office)

So early on, a version of the film where Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor survive was written. ([READ] 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Review: Stirring success)

In that version, Bodhi Rook, Chirrut Imwe, and Baze Malbus didn't exist. Jyn Erso was a sergeant in the Rebel Alliance rather than a criminal on a mission, and she still commanded a strike force with Cassian Andor – who had a different name – and the droid K-2SO.

In the alternate ending, the Death Star still emerges and destroys the planet Scarif, but Jyn and Cassian make it to rebel ship instead of having to communicate plans through satellite.

The rebels desperately try to transfer the plans from their ship to Princesss Leia's while Darth Vader is hot on their heels.

Vader would have destroyed the rebel ship and chased after Leia's, but the audience would have focused on the debris left behind – Jyn and Cassian were able to get on an escape pod, which looked like debris.

Still, the filmmakers believed that the Rogue One crew should die: "The fact that we had to jump through so many hoops to keep them alive was the writing gods telling us that if they were meant to live it wouldn’t be this difficult. We decided they should die on the surface [of Scarif,] and that was the way it ended," said Gary.

In the movie that was released, Jyn and her team all died on the planet Scarif after transmitting the plans to a rebel ship.

Rogue One opened in the Philippines on December 15, 2016. The Blu-ray version of the film will be available on April 4 in the US. – Rappler.com