LOOK: Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano's son Seve's dedication
'Kung ako lang magdededicate sayo... ala Lion King talaga!' jokes Seve's aunt, Alex Gonzaga
Published 12:19 PM, March 21, 2017
Updated 12:19 PM, March 21, 2017
WELCOME SEVE. Seve Soriano is now part of the Christian world, after he was dedicated by his parents Paul Soriano and Toni Gonzaga. Screengrab from Instagram stories /@celestinegonzaga
MANILA, Philippines – Severiano Elliot "Seve" Gonzaga Soriano, the son of TV host and actress Toni Gonzaga and director Paul Soriano was dedicated on Sunday, March 19.
Toni shared a photo of the family on her Instagram Stories.
Screengrab from Instagram stories /@celestinegonzaga
Alex Gonzaga, meanwhile, joked about her nephew: "
Kung ako lang magdededicate sayo... ala Lion King talaga!!! Love you chaba!!! Don't be inis na kay tinang."
(If I was the one dedicating you, it would be in the style of
The Lion King! Love you chaba! Don't be annoyed with auntie.)
Here are more photos from the dedication, posted on Toni's fan's social media accounts.
The Soriano Family ©
Seve's Dedication
#PaulTinSeve
(©jeanbubu IG story)
Toni and Paul
welcomed Seve in September 30, 2016. The couple got married in 2015 after 8 years of dating. – Rappler.com