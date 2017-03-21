'Kung ako lang magdededicate sayo... ala Lion King talaga!' jokes Seve's aunt, Alex Gonzaga

MANILA, Philippines – Severiano Elliot "Seve" Gonzaga Soriano, the son of TV host and actress Toni Gonzaga and director Paul Soriano was dedicated on Sunday, March 19.

Toni shared a photo of the family on her Instagram Stories.

Alex Gonzaga, meanwhile, joked about her nephew: "Kung ako lang magdededicate sayo... ala Lion King talaga!!! Love you chaba!!! Don't be inis na kay tinang."

(If I was the one dedicating you, it would be in the style of The Lion King! Love you chaba! Don't be annoyed with auntie.)

Kung ako lang magdededicate sayo.... ala lion king talaga!!! Love u chaba!!! Dont be inis na kay tinang A post shared by Alex Gonzaga (@cathygonzaga) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

Here are more photos from the dedication, posted on Toni's fan's social media accounts.

The Soriano Family © A post shared by WE LOVE TONI GONZAGA-SORIANO (@ultimatefriendsoftonigonzaga) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Seve's Dedication A post shared by WE LOVE TONI GONZAGA-SORIANO (@ultimatefriendsoftonigonzaga) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

#happyfamily #godblessthisfamily always cto #dedication #babyseve cto A post shared by TONI GONZAGA (@myforeveridol_tonigonzaga) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

Seve's Dedication #Jlo #BabySeve A post shared by WE LOVE TONI GONZAGA-SORIANO (@ultimatefriendsoftonigonzaga) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:49am PDT

#PaulTinSeve A post shared by WE LOVE TONI GONZAGA-SORIANO (@ultimatefriendsoftonigonzaga) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

(©jeanbubu IG story) A post shared by WE LOVE TONI GONZAGA-SORIANO (@ultimatefriendsoftonigonzaga) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

Toni and Paul welcomed Seve in September 30, 2016. The couple got married in 2015 after 8 years of dating. – Rappler.com