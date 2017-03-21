Lea Salonga, who provided the title character's singing voice in the original, says 'Let the [new] film be a different thing altogether!'

MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga – who was the singing voice of Mulan in Disney's animated classic – says it's totally fine for the movie's live-action remake not to feature any songs.

Amidst of the hype on Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, Mulan director Niki Caro confirmed to Moviefone that the remake won't have any of the songs: "From what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children," she said.

On Twitter, Lea reacted to the news with approval, saying, "I think it's pretty cool! Let the film be a different thing altogether!"

"Or... take a cue or two from Yentl, where the music was organically intertwined with everything. That might be another idea to explore," she added in another tweet.

Yentl is a 1983 musical drama starring Barbra Streisand. It was based on a play of the same name, written by Leah Napolin and Isaac Bashevis Singer.

Lea also said that having no music in Mulan may be a good decision, based on the live-action Cinderella (2015), which didn't feature music.

"I ask for two things from the live-action Mulan: one, an Asian actress that'd be believable as a boy or a man, and a hunky Shang," said Lea.

In response to a fan, Lea also suggested that Chinese actress Ming-Na Wen play The Matchmaker.

Mulan is set to be released in the US on November 2, 2018. – Rappler.com