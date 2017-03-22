Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia share why they call each other 'Golden Girl' and 'The Brave One'

MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia are both grateful that their tandem has received a lot of support since they starred in the film Vince and Kath and James in December 2016.

In an interview with reporters at a Jollibee Yum Burger event, where they were launched as endorsers, they both said that neither of them expected that their tandem would have a following – both are currently working on different projects.

"So grateful, so unexpected," Julia said about the clamor for them to be working together again. "And we both just waited for this time to come and we can't believe that it's here. And it's nice to share with someone."

Joshua added during the Tuesday, March 21 interview: "Hindi naman namin masasabi ano yung mangyayari... walang plano-plano." (We can't really say what's going to happen... there are no plans.)

Julia was also asked about her thoughts on having two love team partners. In A Love to Last, she was paired up with Ronnie Alonte, who was also in the movie Vince and Kath and James.

"The two boys are different from each other," said Julia. "But I'm so glad despite all of our differences, we find something in common, we get along and we all work so well together. And there are times that it gets hard. But as much as possible, whenever it's time to shine with Joshua, we work very hard on that – that opportunity, that chance. And whatever chance that Ronnie and I get to shine together, we also do our best.

"It's nice because it's very balanced, it's very fair, and we're all friends. That's what's important," she said.

Joshua recently attended Julia's 20th birthday party, where they slow danced together, sparking rumors that they're a real-life couple.

The 'Brave One' and the 'Golden Girl'

Although the two have yet to say anything about what the real deal is between them, they did give some insight on the nicknames they've given each other on social media.

In January, Julia retweeted a video of her and Joshua, calling him "The brave one." Joshua, on the other hand, called Julia his "golden girl" in a post greeting her a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to my Golden girl @juliabarretto Shinebright as you always have. You are destined for great and wonderful things. May this birthday be a special milestone leading to bigger things. A post shared by Joshua Garcia (@garciajoshuae) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

"There are many reasons why Joshua is brave," Julia told reporters on Tuesday. "First of all is because he's very honest with many things. That's what makes him brave. When he does something, he doesn't ask for anything in return. Gusto lang niya mailabas. Gusto lang niya maiparamdam (He just wants to let it out. He wants to express himself). He's brave because he does things without expecting anything in return and that's what makes him brave," she said.

Joshua, on the other hand, said about Julia being his golden girl: "Siyempre, dumarating kasi yung artista doon sa bumabagsak, nawawalan ng mga project, and simula nung dumating siya, nagtuloy-tuloy na. Kaya ko ko rin siya tinawag na gold kasi trinitreasure ko yung memories namin."

(Of course, there comes a time when an actor fails, he loses projects, and when she appeared in my life, that's when the projects started coming non-stop. And I call her gold also, because I treasure our memories together.)

Since Julia has been paired up with other leading men in the past, she was asked if she considers her tandem with Joshua her "biggest break."

On that, she said: "I’d be lying if I said no. I think everything that's happening in my life right now is a blessing. Everything that’s happening in my life now is for a reason. I’m very grateful and I’m just looking forward as to meeting that reason. But with whatever opportunity, being given to me, to Josh, with my other partner, we’re just taking it in and hopefully we shine in our own ways." – Rappler.com