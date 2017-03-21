Selena gives her 15-year-old self advice, tells her worst joke, and more in 'Vogue' magazine's '73 Questions'

MANILA, Philippines – In Vogue's latest installment of "73 Questions," Selena Gomez shared a few tidbits about herself and gave some advice to her 15-year-old self.

In the video, uploaded on Tuesday, March 21, Selena reveals her spirit animal – Meryl Streep – the one thing she can't live without – family – and the best song to run around to – "Don't Stop Believing."

On what she would tell her 15-year-old self, Selena said, "Go ahead and do it because you're going to do it anyway." She also said that something she know now that she didn't know then was patience.

Selena looked comfortable and chic as she answered questions in a cut-out sweater by Victor Glemaud and Edun denim culottes, according to Vogue's website.

The singer is featured on Vogue's April issue, where she talked about, among other things, Instagram fatigue and mental health. – Rappler.com