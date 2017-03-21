'I now entrust the reins to the next lucky lady who will have the time of her life portraying the role,' Angel says

MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 21, to formally say goodbye to playing Darna in the film adaptation to be produced by Star Cinema.

"Though it did not go as planned, it was still an amazing journey. Darna embodies the heart, resilience and hope of a Filipina and it was a pleasure to have played her," Angel said.

"I now entrust the reins to the next lucky lady who will have the time of her life portraying the role. Maraming salamat (Thank you)," she added.

On Monday, March 20, Star Cinema's managing director Malous Santos, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and director Erik Matti confirmed that Angel could no longer play the role of the iconic superhero due to health reasons.

No announcement has been made on who will take on the role instead of Angel. On her part, Angel said she tried her best to get back into shape, knowing that people really wanted her to fly as Darna once more.

She also assured her fans that she will be back to work soon as she is preparing for her two movies with James Reid and Coco Martin, plus her appearance in the show La Luna Sangre, which stars Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

In 2015, Angel announced that she was dropping out of the Darna project, after she suffered an injury. (READ: Angel Locsin to return as ‘Darna’ in new movie)

But in 2016, Angel's fans were given some hope when she said that she was doing therapy for her back problem. At that time, she could not really say if she could push through with the project.

Angel played the iconic character in 2005 on GMA 7. – Rappler.com