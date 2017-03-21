Balang is back on Ellen DeGeneres' show and he tells her all about how he got his Zumba instructor license

MANILA, Philippines – John Philip "Balang" Bughaw returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the 4th time Tuesday, March 21, not only to show his latest dance moves, but also to give Ellen an update on his Zumba dancing dream.

"In the two years we've known our next guest, he's gone from being a 6-year-old dancing boy from the Philippines, to an 8-year-old international star," Ellen said, as she introduced Balang on the show.

During the show, Balang and Ellen had a bit of a chat, where Balang said he was excited to be in Los Angeles to see her. After impressing her with his English, Balang also told Ellen that he is a licensed Zumba instructor.

"Yung pumunta ako dito sa Ellen, sinabi ko na gusto ko maging instructor, tapos pinapunta ako ni [Zumba creator Alberto "Beto" Perez] sa... convention, tapos binigyan ako ng lisensiya," he said.

(Before, when I was here on Ellen's show, I said I wanted to be an instructor, and then [Zumba creator Alberto "Beto" Perez] asked me to go to... a convention, and then I was given a license.)

Balang first announced this news on Instagram in July 2016, when he posted a photo with his certificate, which reads, "Honorary Zumba Instructor."

Dream come true! I am now a Zumba Instructor Thank you @zumba #Balang #Zumba #dance #Zumbalang A post shared by BALANG (@johnphillipbalang) on Jul 28, 2016 at 5:13pm PDT

On Ellen, Balang also showed off some of his moves before going onstage to dance to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

Before his appearance on Ellen's show, Balang posted a few photos of himself hanging out at the Santa Monica Beach.

Went to Sta.Monica yesterday!! i love it!! #balang A post shared by BALANG (@johnphillipbalang) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

#balang A post shared by BALANG (@johnphillipbalang) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

Balang recently made a special appearance on Little Big Shots UK, where he showed host Dawn French how to dance to Beyonce's "Single Ladies." – Rappler.com