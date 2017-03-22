Ansel channels his inner Ryan Gosling as he covers the famous song from the award-winning 'La La Land'

MANILA, Philippines – In a surprise for his fans on Wednesday, March 22, Ansel Elgort posted a quick cover of "City of Stars" from the hit movie La La Land. (READ: ‘La La Land’ Review: Spectacularly and painfully beautiful)

In the Instagram video, Ansel plays the piano – just like Ryan Gosling's character in the film, Sebastian Wilder – as he croons the song.

Ansel didn't offer any explanation for the cover and simply captioned the video "Little cover 'City of Stars' from La La Land."

Little cover "City of Stars" from La La Land. A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on Mar 21, 2017 at 11:33am PDT



"City of Stars" received an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 2017. Those awards are just two of the many that La La Land received during the year's award season. (WATCH: Confusion as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture Oscar after 'La La Land' announced winner)

An ode to the Hollywood song-and-dance pictures of old, Damien Chazelle's La La Land follows Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) as they chase their dreams in Los Angeles.

Mia, an aspiring actress, wrestles with heartbreak and disappointment, audition after audition. Sebastian, a jazz pianist, longs to play music as he pleases – but must face the reality of daily life.

The chemistry between them is combustible, but before long, the two realize that different priorities and the pulls of their careers make love that much harder to reach for.

What do you think of Ansel's cover of cover of "City of Stars?" Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com