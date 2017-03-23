This, after Cebu City mayor Tommy Osmeña says that people from prominent families are not above the law

MANILA, Philippines – An old feud between actress Ellen Adarna and Cebu Mayor Tommy Osmeña's son Miguel resurfaced on Wednesday, March 22, after Adarna hit the elder Osmeña's statement about "spoiled brats."

In a report on Cebu Daily News, the mayor said that people who come from prominent families are not above the law. This, after David Lim Jr, the nephew of a prominent Cebu businessman and drug lord, allegedly shot nurse Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal after an altercation in traffic. (READ: Peter Lim's nephew surrenders over road rage)

"No matter who you are, whether you are Ayala or Henry Sy, I don’t give a sh-t. If you commit a crime here, I will run after you. Whether you are David Lim, Peter Lim or David Lim Jr., it does not matter to me,” said the Cebu mayor.



In a Facebook post, Adarna took a swipe at the elder Osmeña, alleging that his son threatened her friend, Samantha Benitez, in the past.

"Well, well, well. What do we have here? Throwback feeling to when your brat shot my kabarkada's (friend) digi cam, hung it on her gate, and threatened us with a text message [that read,] 'The next time this happens, a bullet goes through your head,'" Adarna said.

Read her full message below.

Osmeña's reaction

Osmeña responded to Adarna through his wife Bea's Facebook account, saying that while he doesn't have his own account, he decided to speak up because his father was being attacked.

"They do this [attack] in reaction to his statement to all the spoiled brats in Cebu that 'you're nothing special.' Affected much, are we?" wrote Osmeña.

He said that Adarna, Benitez, and a certain Cris Nelson Bolls Go, were all friends with Lim in high school. These are the people, he said, who are dredging up the story about the camera today.

Osmeña then narrated what happened between him and Adarna's group back in 2009.

"I found [my wife] Bea passed out in a bar after some of her classmates called me to say her group (including Samantha Benitez and Ellen Adarna) abandoned her there. The same classmates told me a pill was slipped into Bea's glass. I had to wipe the mud off her before carrying her to my car to bring her to the hospital. She had to go on IV, and it took her 3 hours just to wake up," he said.

According to Osmeña, it was true that he did call up Benitez to ask what happened. She laughed and then he responded by calling her a "worthless piece of shit." In his post, Osmeña denied sending a threatening text to Adarna's friend and sending the broken camera.

Osmeña said that Benitez could not provide proof that he brought the camera to her gate, and also questioned why she waited days after the 2009 incident to take the alleged death threat to the media. On the day she made it public, he said, he left the country for his last semester of college.

"I wanted to sue for libel," wrote Osmeña. "I have the screenshots of all their posts. My father told me that it didn't matter if I was the accuser or the accused, if I was involved in a case like that in Cebu City, he would go on leave. He also told me to just focus on my grades."

The possible end of his father's career, he said, was the reason he decided not to press charges and move on.

He ended his post, saying: "I wouldn't even have bothered to answer you if I was the only target. But I will not stand to be used as propaganda against my father. He's fighting so many battles as it is.

"This is the last thing I have to say on the matter: We are not poor. But we are not, and never will be, like you.

"We are happy. You should try to be too."

Read his full message below.

On Thursday, March 23, Adarna reacted to Osmeña's statement through her personal Facebook page.

She wrote to Osmeña: "Go ahead and call me whatever you want. At least I own up to my mistakes and I know I am the furthest thing from perfect.

"I reacted the way I did because I couldn’t stand the hypocrisy and the power tripping. You’re so self-righteous. You act as if you’ve done nothing wrong, like you’re an angel. But you’re not. You are a coward.

"You can fabricate the truth all you want but people know who you really are. People know what you really are and what you’re capable of; and no amount of PR, fake accounts, or Facebook bots can change that.

"I’m sorry to those who’ve been brought into this."

– Rappler.com