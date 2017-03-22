The trailer for 'Red Nose Day Actually' is out!

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of Love Actually is back together for Red Nose Day, and the trailer for the upcoming special has been released! (LOOK: Behind-the-scenes photos of 'Love, Actually' short film)

The trailer was released on NBC's official YouTube channel on Thursday, March 23 in the Philippines.

The trailer pays tribute to one of the famous scenes in the movie, wherein Andrew Lincoln's character holds up signboards to profess his love to Keira Knightley's character. (READ: 'Love Actually' cast to reunite for short film)

The cast members' signs read: "On Red Nose Day, we all meet again in Red Nose Day Actually (because on Red Nose Day, unexpected things happen). Tune in to see what happened to everyone and, among other things, which one of us has aged best."

It continues, with Hugh Grant holding up a sign that said: "One thing's for sure... it's not Colin Firth."

Red Nose Day Actually will be aired on Thursday, May 25 at 9 pm central on NBC.

The short film will follow the characters of Love Actually 14 years after it was released in 2003. Writer and director Richard Curtis is back onboard for this short sequel.

According to its website, Red Nose Day, which launched in 1988, features a night of comedy on BBC that inspires its viewers to give to charity. All proceeds go to those living in the UK and Africa. – Rappler.com