MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach may no longer be wearing the Miss Universe crown, but she continues to captivate international audiences.

On Friday, March 24, the music video of Lebanese Canadian singer Massari's "So Long" was released, and it featured Pia as the woman Massari is moving on from.

According to Billboard, "So Long" is the first single off Massari's upcoming album.

On Instagram, both Pia and Massari shared some shots of the colorful video.

Since passing the crown on to Iris Mittenaere of France, Pia continues to be busy with other projects. Aside from signing with IMG Universe, she is also set to appear on Asia's Next Top Model on April 5, as one of the guest judges. – Rappler.com