Elha and Noel sing their version of the timeless classic

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Kids season 2 winner Elha Nympha teamed up with The Voice Kids season 3 finalist Noel Comia Jr for a duet of the classic "Beauty and the Beast."

In the music video, Elha and Noel are shown in the recording studio as they sing the song, which was recently covered by Ariana Grande and John Legend for the movie's live-action remake.

The song was originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

Elha was recently featured in Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres' Little Big Shots, where she performed Sia's "Chandelier." (READ: How Elha Nympha got on 'Little Big Shots')

Noel, on the other hand, was recently part of the play Fun Home, where he played one of Bechdel kids.

The live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, which stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, recently smashed box office records in the US, after opening on March 17. – Rappler.com