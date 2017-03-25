Here's what went down in the Red Nose Day short film

MANILA, Philippines – The Love Actually reunion – a short film titled "Red Nose Day Actually" – has aired, and fans got a glimpse at the lives of their favorite characters 14 years after the original was released.

"Red Nose Day Actually" was created for Red Nose Day, a UK-wide fund-raising event held every two years, organized by Comic Relief.

"Red Nose Day Actually" saw writer and director Richard Curtis back on board, along with former cast members like Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, and many more.

The short film was released in the UK on March 24, but won't air in the US until May 25, and it hasn't been posted online either. But videos on the Red Nose Day website and from fans, and summaries from websites like Buzzfeed, The Telegraph, and the Evening Standard can tell us a bit about what happened in the short film.

Here's a look at what happened to the couples in the movie.

Spoiler warning: If you don't want to know what happens in "Red Nose Day Actually," read no further!

Mark, Juliet, and Peter

Mark (Andrew Lincoln) once again shows up at Juliet's (Keira Knightley) door with signboards. She tells him that she's happily married to Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and he tells her that he did marry one of the women on his dream list: Kate Moss. The supermodel shows up by his side and doesn't hesitate to tell him that she doesn't like his beard.



Jamie and Aurelia

Thirteen years ago, Jamie (Colin Firth) and Portuguese housekeeper Aurelia (Lúcia Moniz) fell in love. Today, Jamie is learning Portuguese, the couple is married, and they have 3 kids, with another one on the way.

Sam and Joanna

Years after he followed her to the airport to express his feelings, Sam (Thomas Sangster) is now dating – and is engaged to – Joanna (Olivia Olson). In "Red Nose Day Actually," Joanna talks to Sam's stepdad Daniel (Liam Neeson), and asks for Sam's hand in marriage.

Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, reunited as father and son for #RedNoseDayActually. See the film tonight on @bbcone from 7pm. #behindthescenes #rednoseday #onset A post shared by BBC One (@bbcone) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:32am PDT



David and Natalie

David (Hugh Grant) is still Prime Minister and is now dancing – and breaking bones – to Drake's "Hotline Bling."



Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) can be seen at one of David's press conferences, where a reporter asks him, "When you came into power the first time, you were very optimistic. You said that the power of good finally won, and that love actually was all around. Fourteen years later, do you still feel as upbeat?"

David answers: "Well, interesting. Obviously, times have gotten harder and people are nervous and fearful. And it's not just in politics that things are tough, Usain Bolt has run his last Olympics, the Harry Potter films are finished, Piers Morgan is still alive.

"But let's look at the other side of the coin, Metallica's album is an absolute cracker. And on a deeper level, I'm optimistic. Wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery too. Wherever you see ordinary people in need, you see extraordinary people come to their aid.

"Today is Red Nose Day and people who are giving their hard earned cash to people they'll never meet, but who's pain and fear they feel and want to fight.

"So it's not romantic love which is all around, most people still, everyday, everywhere have enough love in their hearts to help human beings in trouble.

Good's going to win. I'm actually sure of it."

The short film and the David's speech comes days after 4 died and 40 were injured in an attack outside of Britain's Houses of Parliament.

Other characters

Meanwhile, Rufus (Rowan Atkinson), the jewelry salesman, is now wrapping gifts at a supermarket. Crooner Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) revealed on a radio show that his manager Joe (Gregor Fisher) died of a heart attack.

It seems that there was no mention of Harry (Alan Rickman) and Karen's (Emma Thompson) storyline. Alan died of cancer in January 2016.

In an interview with the Press Association, Emma said that Richard told her that they couldn't write anything for her because of Alan. "I said, ‘No, of course, it would be sad, too sad,’” she said, according to The Guardian.

“It’s too soon. It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend, really, just over a year ago.

“We thought and thought [about it] but it just seemed wrong. It was absolutely the right decision.”

However, for fans who are curious as to what happened to Harry and Karen at the end of Love Actually, scriptwriter Emma Freud revealed in December 2015 that the two stayed together, though they're not as happy as before.

Will you be waiting to see "Red Nose Day Actually" for yourself? Whose storyline is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com