Senators Sonny Angara, JV Ejercito, Gringo Honasan, and Manny Pacquiao hang out with the 'Eat Bulaga' stars

MANILA, Philippines – Some of the country's senators took a break from lawmaking on Saturday, March 25, by appearing on the popular afternoon variety show Eat Bulaga.

Senators Sonny Angara, JV Ejercito, Gringo Honasan, and Manny Pacquiao played a few rounds of "Jackpot En Poy," a rock-paper-scissors game where the winners receive thousands of pesos of prize money.

After competing among themselves, Pacquiao emerged the winner, and moved on to the next round.

He then had to choose and compete against 3 of the show's co-hosts, to win.

Pacquiao competed against Sebastian "Baby Baste" Benedict, Maine "Yaya Dub" Mendoza, and Takako "Taki" Saito for P20,000, P50,000, and P10,000, respectively.

He ended up winning against Maine and Taki, for a total of P70,000. Two audience members who cheered for him were also given P10,000 each.

Afterwards, Manny split his winnings among 7 people in the audience, each receiving P10,000.

Senate Majority Leader Tito Sotto is one of the hosts of the popular noontime show.

The Eat Bulaga! outing might have come as a welcome respite for the senators, who witnessed major developments in the chamber in the first few months of the year, such as the arrest of fellow senator Leila de Lima, and a reorganization that prompted Liberal Party senators to declare themselves as members of the minority.

Manny, in particular, had admitted that chairing the Commission on Appointments committee on environment had given him a "headache" as he oversaw the confirmation hearing of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez, who faces opposition from at least 27 groups and individuals.

Here's a look at some behind-the-scenes photos of the politicians on Eat Bulaga!

Maraming Salamat sa mga Senator na nakilaro sa amin ngayong tanghalian sa Jackpot En Poy! pic.twitter.com/qF89uk3yIg — Eat Bulaga (@EatBulaga) March 25, 2017

Game 1 Jackpot Round!

Parehong taga-Gen San! pic.twitter.com/3ZmeSouRMr — Eat Bulaga (@EatBulaga) March 25, 2017

Sino ang aabot sa Jackpot Round? pic.twitter.com/ozDRdqTKOj — Eat Bulaga (@EatBulaga) March 25, 2017

@eatbulaga @helenstito @gringohonasan @jvejercito @mannypacquiao A post shared by sonny angara (@sonnyangara) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Thanks @eatbulaga @helenstito #aldub! @gringo_honasan @jvejercito @mannypacquiao #eatbulaga A post shared by sonny angara (@sonnyangara) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

Kagigil si Baste! Maglalaro kami ni Sen. @sonnyangara mamaya sa Jackpot En Poy ng #EatBulaga. Please tune in! #SenatorsSaJackpotEnPoy A post shared by Joseph Victor Ejercito (@jvejercito) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

