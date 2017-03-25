John Mayer says 'Still Feel Like Your Man' is for his ex

MANILA, Philippines – John Mayer has kept a low profile since his controversial interviews with Playboy and The Rolling Stone in 2012, but the singer/songwriter is back with a brand new album and new songs.

One song in his new album, in particular, is about one of his famous exes, pop star Katy Perry.

John revealed this in an interview with the New York Times, saying about the song "Still Feel Like Your Man," "Who else would I be thinking about?" He also admitted that the song could get tabloids speculating.

He added: "And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people."



John and Katy began their on and off relationship in 2012, before splitting in 2014. The former couple has a song together titled "Who You Love."

Katy dated actor Orlando Bloom in 2016, but the couple recently split.

Aside from Katy, John has dated many famous personalities in the past, including Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift.

His album, The Search for Everything, is being released in 4-song waves, with the full album to be released on April 14. – Rappler.com