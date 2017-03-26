'I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world,' Liam says

MANILA, Philippines – One Direction member Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl Cole are now parents.

On Saturday, March 25, Liam shared a photo of his son with the X Factor judge. "My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!," he wrote on the accompanying caption on Instagram.

"I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far," he continued.

"I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!" Liam added.

Cheryl also shared the same photo on her Instagram account, and confirmed that she and Liam welcomed their son on March 22.

"On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever," she wrote.

Rumors of Cheryl's pregnancy first surfaced in November 2016. In February, Cheryl confirmed the news of her pregnancy via a photo published on the Daily Mirror.

The couple have been dating since February 2016. Liam confirmed their relationship in March 2016, when he posted a sweet message for her on Instagram.

Before her relationship with Liam, Cheryl was married twice – first to soccer player Ashley Cole and later to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

Liam and Cheryl first met back in 2008, when Liam auditioned for The X Factor. Liam later made it through the auditions in 2010, when One Direction was formed.– Rappler.com