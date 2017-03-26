LOOK: Sarah Geronimo celebrates Matteo Guidicelli's birthday in Cebu
MANILA, Philippines – Between filming for projects like The Voice Teens Philippines and her movie with John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo took the time to be with her boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli as he celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, March 26.
In a photo posted by Matteo's father Gianluca, the two are shown celebrating Matteo's birthday at Cebu's Trattoria da Gianni, the Guidicelli's family restaurant.
One of Sarah's fans on Instagram, who goes by the username Isgfan, also shared photos of the celebration.
Sarah first confirmed her relationship with Matteo in 2014. Since then, the couple has kept their relationship private save for a few public appearances on events like their birthdays or a family friend's wedding. (READ: Matteo Guidicelli addresses Sarah Geronimo engagement rumors) – Rappler.com