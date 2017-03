Dennis Trillo, Heart Evangelista, and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid are part of the cast of GMA 7's new telefantasya

MANILA, Philippines – The half-human/half-bird race of the Mulawins and Ravenas will be back on our TV screens this year!

No air date has been revealed for Mulawin vs Ravena yet, but the cast was revealed on Monday, March 27 on 24 Oras. Among them are Dennis Trillo, Heart Evangelista, Carla Abellana, Lovi Poe, Miguel Tanfelix, and many more.

The original Mulawin aired in 2004 and starred Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin as Aguiluz and Alwina.

The new series will be directed by Don Michael Perez and Dominic Zapata.

Here's a look at the new cast!

Dennis Trillo is back on the show as Gabriel, who he originally played in the 2004 series. In Mulawin vs Ravena, Gabriel is now the king of Halconia.

Heart Evangelista, meanwhile, takes on the role of Alwina, originally played by Angel Locsin. Alwina was the original savior of the Mulawins.



Carla Abellana takes on the role of Aviona, originally played by Bianca King.

Lovi Poe takes on the role of Magindara, a new character in the series.

Miguel Tanfelix reprises his role as Pagaspas, who appeared in the original show. He briefly appeared in the 2016 version of Encantadia.

Bianca Umali will play Lawiswis, originally played by child star Sam Bumatay.

Derrick Monasterio will play Almiro, who, according to the announcement, is the son of Aguiluz and Alwina.

Bea Binene is Anya, the daughter of Aviona.

Kiko Estrada is Rafael, Almiro's friend and rival.

Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will appear on the show as Sandawa.

An announcement has yet to be made on whether Aguiluz, originally played by Richard Gutierrez, will be part of the storyline.

The other characters were also revealed on social media.



Dion Ignacio as Siklab

Roi Vinzon as Daragit

Chynna Ortaleza as Rashana

David Licauco as Malik

Joko Diaz as Antonio

Wynwyn Marquez as Ribay

TJ Trinidad as Greco

Bobby Andrews as Dionisio

Valerie Concepcion as Tuka

Charee Pineda as Savana

Angelu de Leon as Lourdes

Nova Villa as Lola Elo

Will you be watching the Mulawin vs Ravena when it's out? Let us know what you think of the series in the comments! – Rappler.com