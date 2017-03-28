Hal Auden is the new little brother of Christopher Cumberbatch

MANILA, Philippines – Dr Strange and Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch and theater director and playwright Sophie Hunter have a new baby boy.

According to a report from People, Hal Auden, was born on March 3. He joins big brother Christopher, who was born in 2015.

People also confirmed that Sophie, a theater director, has formally changed her name to Sophie Cumberbatch.

News of Sophie's pregnancy was confirmed in October, while Benedict was promoting Dr Strange.

The couple married on February 14, 2015, a few months after they announced their engagement.