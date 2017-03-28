Kitchie Nadal shows off her baby bump at the beach

MANILA, Philippines – Kitchie Nadal is pregnant! On Instagram, the singer posted a photo of her growing baby bump while vacationing in Liwa, Liwa, Zambales.

@liwalizeit A post shared by Kitchie Nadal (@kitchienadal) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Here's another photo of Kitchie, this time with husband Carlos Lopez. Kitchie captioned the photo with the hashtag "#fourmonths," indicating that she is 4 months along. This is Kitchie's first child.

#LiwalizeIt #4months @liwalizeit A post shared by Kitchie Nadal (@kitchienadal) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

The couple got married in February 2015, at Hacienda Isabella in Tagaytay.

Kitchie, known for songs like "Wag na Wag Mo Sasabihin," "Same Ground," and "Bulong," recently performed with Barbie Almalbis and Browman Revival for a series of mall tours. She has also had concerts with Barbie Almalbis and Aia de Leon.

Bukas na! A post shared by Kitchie Nadal (@kitchienadal) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

