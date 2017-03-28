LOOK: Kitchie Nadal is pregnant with her first child
MANILA, Philippines – Kitchie Nadal is pregnant! On Instagram, the singer posted a photo of her growing baby bump while vacationing in Liwa, Liwa, Zambales.
Here's another photo of Kitchie, this time with husband Carlos Lopez. Kitchie captioned the photo with the hashtag "#fourmonths," indicating that she is 4 months along. This is Kitchie's first child.
The couple got married in February 2015, at Hacienda Isabella in Tagaytay.
Kitchie, known for songs like "Wag na Wag Mo Sasabihin," "Same Ground," and "Bulong," recently performed with Barbie Almalbis and Browman Revival for a series of mall tours. She has also had concerts with Barbie Almalbis and Aia de Leon.
– Rappler.com