(UPDATED) Britney is holding a concert in Manila in 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Britney Spears is coming to Manila!

The pop star herself confirmed the news on her social media pages, saying, "Excited to be performing in Manila this summer!"

Britney's Manila concert will be held on June 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets to the concert will go on sale on April 5.

According to Wilbros Live's Facebook page, ticket prices for the concert are as follows:

SVIP – P28,350

VIP – P23,100

Patron – P15,750

Patron SRO – N/A

Lower A – P12,600

Lower B – P10,500

Upper Box – P5,775

General Admission – P2,625

Britney first made waves in the late '90s, with songs like "Oops!... I Did it Again" and "Baby One More Time."

In 2016, Britney released her 9th studio album, Glory, and performed at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time since 2007. Since 2013, Britney has been performing her “Britney: Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Will you be catching Britney Spears in June? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com