The cast members, led by Will Smith, gather together for a small reunion

MANILA, Philippines – It's a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion!

On Instagram, cast member Alfonso Ribeiro posted a photo of himself with Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell.

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," he wrote in the caption. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

James Avery, who played Philip Banks on the hit '90s sitcom, died in 2013.

Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley on the show, also shared the same photo and wrote: "Wonderful afternoon today with family. We miss you James," tagging co-stars Karyn and Daphne.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starred Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself. After getting into a fight, Will moves in with his uncle and aunt in their Bel-Air mansion. The show ran for 6 seasons.

In a previous interview with E News, Will said that they have no plans of rebooting the show.

In a separate interview with E! News a few years back, Alfonso said it wouldn't be the same without James, if the reboot happened.

"I don't think we feel, as a cast, that we would do even our fans justice. We all felt like he was the centerpiece or the nucleus of that show. Without him, it just doesn't work. So even if the whole cast comes to support me on the show, we're not looking for that to happen. And that's okay." – Rappler.com