Here's a closer look at the villainous Vulture and more on the upcoming movie's plot

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer out, and fans are getting more scenes from the movie and a closer look at its villain, Vulture.

In the video above, we see Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland), being mentored by Tony Stark (aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr).

While Peter tries to prove himself and makes mistakes along the way, a new threat, Vulture (Michael Keaton), emerges, and puts everything Peter loves in danger.

"The rich and the powerful, like Stark, they don't care about us. The world's changing, boys. It's time that we change too," Vulture can be heard saying in the trailer.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in US theaters on July 7. – Rappler.com