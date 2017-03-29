LOOK: Alicia Vikander suits up as Lara Croft for 'Tomb Raider' reboot
MANILA, Philippines – Warner Bros has released the first few photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot.
In one photo, Alicia looks fierce as she holds a piece of wood, while behind her, ocean waves crash against craggy rocks.
The two other photos released show Alicia holding weapons as she explores different locations.
According to the press release on the Warner Bros website, the movie will tackle Lara Croft's origin.
In the story, Lara is 21-years-old and works as a bike courier in London. She is also struggling with the death of her father, who died 7 years back due to mysterious circumstances. Her father's death pushes her to travel to Japan, where she faces challenges, that leads her to become the person that she is.
News of Alicia as the new Lara Croft was announced in 2016. Angelina Jolie first played Lara Croft in the 2001 and 2003 movies. (READ: Alicia Vikander's meteoric rise to stardom)
Alicia, who has also appeared in films such as Ex Machina and Jason Bourne, won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Danish Girl.
Tomb Raider is scheduled for release on March 2018. – Rappler.com