Warner Bros releases the first photos of Alicia as the new Lara Croft

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Bros has released the first few photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot.

In one photo, Alicia looks fierce as she holds a piece of wood, while behind her, ocean waves crash against craggy rocks.

Repost from @selfmagazine: Oscar winner Alicia Vikander gave us an exclusive look at her intense four-month training program for her newest role as Lara Croft in the upcoming "Tomb Raider." Tap the link in our bio to see more photos and learn about the program. #TombRaider A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

The two other photos released show Alicia holding weapons as she explores different locations.

Here’s your first-look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018. A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

According to the press release on the Warner Bros website, the movie will tackle Lara Croft's origin.

In the story, Lara is 21-years-old and works as a bike courier in London. She is also struggling with the death of her father, who died 7 years back due to mysterious circumstances. Her father's death pushes her to travel to Japan, where she faces challenges, that leads her to become the person that she is.

News of Alicia as the new Lara Croft was announced in 2016. Angelina Jolie first played Lara Croft in the 2001 and 2003 movies. (READ: Alicia Vikander's meteoric rise to stardom)

Alicia, who has also appeared in films such as Ex Machina and Jason Bourne, won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Danish Girl.

Tomb Raider is scheduled for release on March 2018. – Rappler.com