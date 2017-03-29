Bob Dylan, the first songwriter to win the prestigious prize, will not hold the traditional Nobel lecture during the meeting

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Music icon Bob Dylan is to receive his Nobel Literature Prize this weekend at a meeting with the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, it was announced on Wednesday, March 29.

"The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend. The Academy will then hand over Dylan's Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal, and congratulate him on the Nobel Prize in Literature," Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Academy, wrote in a blog post.

"The setting will be small and intimate, and no media will be present; only Bob Dylan and members of the Academy will attend, all according to Dylan's wishes," she added.

Dylan is set to perform two concerts in Stockholm, on Saturday and Sunday.

Danius didn't specify if the meeting would be held before or after the concerts.

But Dylan, the first songwriter to win the prestigious prize, will not hold the traditional Nobel lecture during the meeting, she said.

The lecture is the only requirement to receive the eight million kronor (839,000 euros, $870,000) that comes with the prize.

"Please note that no Nobel Lecture will be held. The Academy has reason to believe that a taped version will be sent at a later point," Danius said.

The rock enigma snubbed the Nobel ceremony in December because of "pre-existing commitments". Nobel laureates usually hold their lectures in Stockholm in the days prior to the ceremony. – Rappler.com