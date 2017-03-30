Iza, who previously underwent cosmetic surgery in a bid to play Darna in the past, says she will be happy for the actress who will land the role

MANILA, Philippines – Iza Calzado does not see herself playing Darna despite some fans suggesting that she could be a good choice for the role. (READ: Iza Calzado reacts to MTRCB's X rating on the movie 'Bliss')

At the press conference for her show A Love To Last on Wednesday, March 29, Iza recalled that she was once considered for the Filipina superhero for GMA-7's 2005 series. Instead of Iza, Angel Locsin got the part.

"Did you not watch my interviews before? So I was asked to be Darna even before Angel was asked. Let's not forget that I have lost a hundred pounds," she said.

In a 2014 interview on The Bottomline, Iza told Boy Abunda that she underwent cosmetic surgery to lose weight for Darna. Angel eventually landed the role, while Iza went on to play Amihan, the keeper of the wind gem and queen of Lireo in the original Encantadia.

On Wednesday, Iza said: "My body is not a conventional body. I'm not going to say it's not nice because I will fight for this, I've worked hard for this. Since it's mine, I love it! It's a bit of effort to love it but I love it nonetheless. Alam mo iyon (You know), it's not perfect. And Darna has to be perfect.

"She has to be like an Angel Locsin, and Anjanette Abayari and I cannot and will not be able to give that," Iza said.

Anjanette played Darna in the film Darna: Ang Pagbabalik in 1994.

Iza added: "So let us not compromise naman what Darna is supposed to be wearing, that [red two-piece outfit], doing all the scenes, kicking and whatever. It's not for me. It never was. There are other things for me and I've accepted that. It hurt in the beginning but then I was much younger. But now, no, I know it's not for me and I would be so happy for the person who will land the role of Darna. But rest assured that it is not me."

In 2015, the actress denied reports that she was being considered to play Valentina, Darna's archenemy.

"I don't want to do something like that. I want to do straight drama if I'm going to do a teleserye (soap opera), not a komiks teleserye (comics series). I'd rather not [do] 'yung may mga costume (the ones that involve costumes). I'd rather do something that's more character intensive," she told ABS-CBN.

On March 20, Star Cinema confirmed that Angel will no longer be able to take on the role of Darna due to health reasons. Star Cinema is set to produce the upcoming Darna movie with director Erik Matti at the helm.

Angel bid farewell to the role on Instagram, saying she is now entrusting it to the "next lucky lady who will have the time of her life" portraying the Filipina superhero. – Rappler.com