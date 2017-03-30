LOOK: 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' cast reunites for 20th anniversary
MANILA, Philippines – The cast of the hit show Buffy the Vampire Slayer got together for a photoshoot in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary.
The cast of Buffy is featured on the April 7, 2017 issue of Entertainment Weekly, which posted a few photos from the magazine on Thursday, March 30.
The cast was led by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the eponymous Buffy Summers. Buffy creator Josh Whedon also joined the cast for the special photo shoot.
The photos were taken by James White.
On Instagram, Sarah shared the 3 covers of the magazine, which will hit newstands soon. Two of the covers feature her with David Boreanaz and James Marsters, who played vampires Angel and Spike.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Michelle summed up how the whole cast felt about the show.
“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created," she said. "Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark – you want to do something that affects people,” she said.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which first aired in 1997, tells the story of Buffy Summers, who moves to a town called Sunnydale. She tries to live a normal life, but when evil forces continue to hound her, she eventually embraces her destiny as a slayer.
The show ended in 2003. – Rappler.com