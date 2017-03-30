See Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, and more, 20 years since the show first aired

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of the hit show Buffy the Vampire Slayer got together for a photoshoot in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary.

The cast of Buffy is featured on the April 7, 2017 issue of Entertainment Weekly, which posted a few photos from the magazine on Thursday, March 30.

The cast was led by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the eponymous Buffy Summers. Buffy creator Josh Whedon also joined the cast for the special photo shoot.

The photos were taken by James White.

The #Buffy cast is slaying! We reunited the cast of #BuffyTheVampire slayer and we've got some INCREDIBLE photos of the cast! Click the link in our bio to see them all. #BuffySlays20 #BuffyReunion: @jameswhitefoto for EW A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

The Scooby gang is back together for the first time in more than a decade, #buffythevampireslayer fans! Click the link in our bio to see even more exclusive portraits of the cast! #BuffySlays20 #BuffyReunion : @jameswhitefoto for EW A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

We can't believe it's been 10 years since the #buffythevampireslayer cast got together, but these new exclusive cast portraits are ! Tap the link in our bio to see even more photos! #BuffySlays20 #BuffyReunion : @jameswhitefoto for EW A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

On Instagram, Sarah shared the 3 covers of the magazine, which will hit newstands soon. Two of the covers feature her with David Boreanaz and James Marsters, who played vampires Angel and Spike.

20 years in the making....and here it is!! Thank you #entertainmentweekly for making it all happen. Keep an eye out as I will be doing a takeover of @entertainmentweekly with my behind the scenes shots of the day!! A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

So many choices @entertainmentweekly ...bet you like this one "pet" @jamesmarstersof A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

And sometimes, a girl needs to stand alone. #thechosenone @entertainmentweekly A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Michelle summed up how the whole cast felt about the show.

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created," she said. "Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark – you want to do something that affects people,” she said.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which first aired in 1997, tells the story of Buffy Summers, who moves to a town called Sunnydale. She tries to live a normal life, but when evil forces continue to hound her, she eventually embraces her destiny as a slayer.

The show ended in 2003. – Rappler.com