Elsa wasn't always royalty – at one point, says producer Peter del Vecho, she was the movie's villain

MANILA, Philippines – It's been 4 years since Frozen was released and kids are still singing Queen Elsa's "Let It Go" and dressing up like her. But in an interview with producer Peter Del Vecho, Elsa wasn't always a royal queen – she wasn't even Anna's sister in the first few versions of the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW), Peter said that Frozen originally stuck more closely to Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale: Anna and Elsa weren't sisters or royalty, and Elsa was a villainous self-proclaimed Snow Queen.

According to EW, Frozen was supposed to open with a prophecy: "a ruler with a frozen heart will bring destruction to the kingdom of Arendelle."

Elsa, who froze her own heart after being stood up at the altar at her wedding, assumed that the prophecy referred to her. But as Anna and Kristof battle Elsa's army of snow monsters at the end, Prince Hans triggers an avalanche and puts all of Arendelle in jeopardy. Elsa uses her powers to save them all, and it turns out, Hans is the one with the "frozen heart." After saving Arendelle, Elsa's heart is unfrozen and she is able to love again.

Peter said that those who were working on the project weren't happy with this story: "The problem was that we felt like we had seen it before. It wasn’t satisfying. We had no emotional connection to Elsa — we didn’t care about her because she had spent the whole movie being the villain. We weren’t drawn in. The characters weren’t relatable."

Director Chris Buck and director and writer Jennifer Lee then had the idea of making Anna and Elsa sisters, even holding a "sister summit" at Disney, where they asked their employees about their experiences with their families.

"Now we had a character in Anna who was all about love and Elsa who was all about fear. That led to making Elsa a much more dimensional sympathetic character, and instead of the traditional good versus evil theme we had one that we felt was more relatable: Love vs. fear, and the premise of the movie became that love is stronger than fear," Peter told EW.

Frozen was released in 2013, and has since won many awards, such as Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), and the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film. – Rappler.com