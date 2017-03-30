The 'Fate of the Furious' star says it was Paul who insisted on an 8th movie to be made for the franchise

LAS VEGAS, USA – Vin Diesel choked back tears on Wednesday, March 29 as he paid an emotional tribute to his dead The Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker at the CinemaCon convention.

The 49-year-old revealed it was Walker who insisted there should be an 8th instalment in the $3.9 billion franchise, as he introduced The Fate of the Furious at the gathering in Las Vegas. (WATCH: Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker at 2016 People's Choice Awards)

"Part of Paul's legacy lives through every frame that we shoot... You are reminded of this angel that was so integral to this concept of brotherhood for our millennium," Diesel said, fighting his emotions.

"There's something beautiful about that. There's something celebratory about that... I always feel like he's looking down on us, so we didn't want to let him down."

Walker was 40 when he died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in California in 2013, before the 7th film was released.

Tyrese Gibson, who has been in the high-octane franchise since 2 Fast, 2 Furious (2003), echoed Diesel's tribute.

"The last time I was on this stage we were here with Paul Walker. We move and operate in the memory of Paul Walker," he told the crowd at the Caesar's Palace hotel.

In The Fate of the Furious, due to hit theaters on April 14, a mysterious woman seduces Diesel's Dominic Toretto into the criminal underworld.

Diesel, now a producer as well as star, confirmed a previous announcement that the series would extend to at least a tenth movie.

"As the world sees this movie, they'll see how it's the beginning of a new trilogy," he said.

Diesel and Gibson were joined onstage by Ludacris and newcomers Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron, before Universal delighted the CinemaCon audience by premiering the movie. – Rappler.com