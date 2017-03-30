Lannister, Targaryen, Snow – each are taking their seats as they prepare for battle in the upcoming season of 'Game of Thrones'

MANILA, Philippines – The first teaser for season 7 of Game of Thrones is out!

The 90-second video features Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) walking towards their own respective seats – Cersei at the Red Keep, Daenerys in an unspecified location, and Jon in Winterfell.

There's no dialogue in the trailer, but there is a twist at the end: as Cersei takes her seat, she opens her mouth to blow out smoke. The camera then zooms out and cuts to a clip of the Night King.

Season 7 is set to air on HBO on July 16.

– Rappler.com