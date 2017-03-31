Victoria Beckham joins James Corden in a spoof of 1987's 'Mannequin,' where the two work in a 'Carpool Karaoke' segment

MANILA, Philippines – Victoria Beckham joined James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke" and sang a Spice Girls hit – but not in the usual way.

In tribute to the 1987 film Mannequin, James and Victoria spoofed a trailer for the movie's "remake," with James as Andrew McCarthy's character Jonathan and Victoria as the eponymous mannequin Emmy (originally played by Kim Cattrall).

As in the original, Jonathan falls in love with Emmy, a mannequin who only comes alive and speaks to him on occassion. As a result, Jonathan finds himself in many awkward situations, where The Late Late Show staff catch him interacting with an apparenly inanimate object.

In the middle of the hilarious skit, James and Victoria, as their characters, hop into a car. James asks, "Do you mind of we listen to some music?" – a familiar line to "Carpool Karaoke" fans.

The two then rock out to the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life," singing and dancing to the song.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think of this episode of "Carpool Karaoke!" – Rappler.com