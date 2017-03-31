See Robin Thicke, Pia Wurtzbach, and Gerphil Flores at the unveiling of the world's largest multicolored fountain!

MANILA, Philippines – Okada Manila unveiled its fountain to the public to Friday, March 31, and Pia Wurtzbach, Robin Thicke, and Gerphil Flores were there to celebrate the big event.

Pia, fresh from passing on the Miss Universe crown in January, sported a short 'do and sparkled in a silver gown by Patricia Santos.

She introduced Asia's Got Talent contestant Gerphil Flores, who performed with a the 40-piece Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

Robin Thicke then performed a few songs, including the famous "Blurred Lines."

The show closed with a dazzling water and lights show from Okada's fountain, set to music by Adele. Guests at the event also watched a fireworks display.

Okada's multicolored fountain is the biggest in the world, according to a release. It's a 9.2 acre man-made lake with 739 water nozzles, 2,611 colored lights, and 23 speakers.

It will be open to the public for free starting April 1, with schedules available on the Okada Manila's website.

What's the best water and lights show you've seen? – Rappler.com