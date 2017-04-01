Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio calls Erik Santos' actions against Jobert Sucaldito 'appalling and alarming'

MANILA, Philippines – The lawyer of radio host Jobert Sucaldito has responded to the complaints filed against his client by singer Erik Santos and his manager, Erickson Raymundo. (READ: Erik Santos, manager file libel complaint vs radio host)

In a statement on Pep, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio called Santos' actions against Sucaldito "appalling and alarming."

He also called out Santos for implying, through his complaints, that the term "gay" is offensive.

“But what is even more unnerving is the insistence of Mr Santos that calling him 'gay' is an imputation of a vice or defect," Topacio said in his statement. "Unless he has been hiding under a rock for the past decade or so, Mr Santos, being in the entertainment industry, should know better."

"'Gay' is no longer a pejorative term in these enlightened times, but merely a statement of sexual preference," Topacio continued. "By saying that 'gay' is an insult, Erik Santos insults all the gay people not only in this country but all over the world. It is an unacceptable throwback to intolerant times and a million steps backwards for LGBT rights."

Topacio added that because Santos made his living from being a public figure, he cannot complain that some of the publicity he garnered was negative.

“Jobert Sucaldito was only practicing his profession," said Topacio, ending by saying that he and Sucaldito will fight for his rights as a journalist and a Filipino.

Complaints

On Thursday, March 30, Santos and Raymundo filed 43 counts of cyber libel, 12 counts of grave threat, two counts of libel, and one count of slander against Sucaldito before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

According to Santos and Raymundo, Sucaldito had called Santos gay in a number of blind items on Facebook and on his radio show. In certain instances, Santos' name was explicitly mentioned. The Facebook posts have since been deleted.

"Attacking my sexuality is a clear insult and harmful to my person and career. He also repeatedly attacked my character, labeling me a traitor and one who mooches on other people," Santos said in his affidavit.

Sucaldito later took to Facebook to respond, saying that that he was suspended from his dzMM radio show Mismo before the complaints were filed. He also said that he would face the complaints but was hurt by the apparent support that other celebrities gave to Santos and Raymundo.

Raymundo is the president of Cornerstone Entertainment, which manages Santos' career. Their other artists include Sam Milby, Jaya, and K Brosas, who were reportedly at the prosecutor's office when the complaints were filed. – Rappler.com