Gordon Ramsay shocks 'The Nightly Show' guest Frank Skinner and by getting his finger stuck in a blender

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shocked The Nightly Show audience when he accidentally cut his finger off in a blender – or at least, that's what he led them to believe.

In a clip of the episode uploaded to YouTube on March 27, Gordon went over to a makeshift kitchen on the talk show's set to make a smoothie for guest Frank Skinner.

After losing his temper when he finds the kitchen incomplete, Gordon goes backstage and whispers to a camera, "I'm playing a trick on the audience and Frank, and you guys are in on it. But just watch very carefully, because they've got no idea what I'm about to do."

Gordon then goes back out on stage and puts his hand in a blender, in an apparent attempt to fix it. Despite his instructions though, one of the people arranging the kitchen plugs the blender in and it erupts in blood.

"I told you to f*cking wait," said Gorden, as he lay on the floor. But after a few tense minutes, Gordon got back up, saying, "Gotcha!"

The Nightly Show is a UK late-night show hosted by different presenters every week. Gordon hosted the show from March 27 to 31.

Watch the video above and let us know what pranks you pulled on April Fool's! – Rappler.com