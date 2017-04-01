Kris shows us her lipstick combo, how she puts on false lashes, and more as she gets ready for a cooking show segment

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino is showing us a few makeup tips and tricks in her newest Facebook video!

On Saturday, April 1, the talk show host and personality dropped the 6th in a series of short videos on her Facebook page: a 9-minute makeup tutorial where she shows fans her lipstick combination, how she puts on false lashes, and the makeup she wears to a simple cooking segment.

Kris also featured a few of the makeup items she mentioned in her first makeup video, where she showed her fans what was inside her makeup bag.

The "Heart to Heart with Kris" series of videos on her Facebook page started on March 12, and has become popular among social media users since. Aside from long videos, Kris also posts shorter clips where she answers fans' questions. – Rappler.com