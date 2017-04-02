See Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, and Jake Cuenca in the first trailer for their upcoming teleserye!

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson are back in the first trailer for their upcoming show, Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin!

The trailer above, released online on March 31, shows young versions of their characters meeting and becoming friends.

Bianca (Kim Chiu) must move away, but the two encounter each other again and fall in love. This time, though, Gabriel (Gerald Anderson) has competition for Bianca's affections – Carlos, played by Jake Cuenca.

Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, directed by Dan Villegas, is the Kimerald (Kim and Gerald) tandem's first TV series since 2012.

A release date has not yet been announced. – Rappler.com