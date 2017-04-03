The British group is in Manila to perform for their first concert in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – British group Coldplay is now in Manila! The band arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday, April 2. ( READ: Coldplay in Manila: Ticket prices, concert date revealed)

The fan group Coldplay Philippines posted photos of the band's arrival at the airport.

MMI Live's Rhiza Pascua posted a photo of herself with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. MMI Live is the Coldplay's Manila concert promoter.

From the top of the world, the top of the waves, we said forever, forever always! #AHFODMNL See you on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/J9zd9w1eNn — Rhiza Pascua (@itsarpee) April 2, 2017

The band is scheduled to hold their first Philippine concert at the Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds on Tuesday, April 4. – Rappler.com