Anne Curtis, Raymond Gutierrez, and Isabelle Daza are among the guests at the ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – Georgina Wilson and Arthur Burnand's son Archie was formally baptized on Sunday, April 2, in a church in Tagaytay.

Anne Curtis, one of Georgina's close friends, posted a photo of the ceremony.

"Welcome to the Christian world, baby Archie!" she wrote.

Welcome to the Christian World Baby Archie!!! A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Among Archie's godparents are her sister Jessica Wilson, Solenn Heussaff's husband Nico Bolzico, and friends Raymond Gutierrez and Bea Soriano.

Here's a photo of Anne with Jessica and Georgina and Jessica's cousin Isabelle Daza.

We got the memo A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

Jessica also posted a photo of herself with her nephew, saying, "It's baptism day for my beautiful godson."

It's baptism day for my beautiful godson A post shared by Jess (@jessicadiazwilson) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Isabelle shared a photo of herself with cousin Martine Cajucom and Carla Humphries.

Color story A post shared by isabelledaza (@isabelledaza) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:17am PDT

Bea Soriano posted this photo of Archie with his godparents.

Godparents crew A post shared by Bea Soriano Dee (@itsbeasoriano) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

Here are a few photos taken from the guests' Instagram stories.

In an interview with her friend Raymond Gutierrez on E! News in August, Georgina announced that she was pregnant.

Georgina and Arthur welcomed Archie to the world in December 2016. The two married in April. – Rappler.com