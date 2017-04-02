IN PHOTOS: Georgina Wilson, Arthur Burnand's son is baptized
MANILA, Philippines – Georgina Wilson and Arthur Burnand's son Archie was formally baptized on Sunday, April 2, in a church in Tagaytay.
Anne Curtis, one of Georgina's close friends, posted a photo of the ceremony.
"Welcome to the Christian world, baby Archie!" she wrote.
Among Archie's godparents are her sister Jessica Wilson, Solenn Heussaff's husband Nico Bolzico, and friends Raymond Gutierrez and Bea Soriano.
Here's a photo of Anne with Jessica and Georgina and Jessica's cousin Isabelle Daza.
Jessica also posted a photo of herself with her nephew, saying, "It's baptism day for my beautiful godson."
Isabelle shared a photo of herself with cousin Martine Cajucom and Carla Humphries.
Bea Soriano posted this photo of Archie with his godparents.
Here are a few photos taken from the guests' Instagram stories.
In an interview with her friend Raymond Gutierrez on E! News in August, Georgina announced that she was pregnant.
Georgina and Arthur welcomed Archie to the world in December 2016. The two married in April. – Rappler.com