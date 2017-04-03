Pia and Marlon talk about the first time Marlon called Pia his girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines – Three months after confirming she is in a relationship with Marlon Stockinger, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed details about how she and the Swiss-Filipino racer got together.

In a taped interview on Gandang Gabi Vice which aired on Sunday, April 2, Pia revealed that she actually had a crush on Marlon as early as 2014.

"Crush ko siya nung 2014 pa lang," Pia said. "Candidate ako sa Binibining Pilipinas. Eh di ba, nung year na iyon, hindi naman ako nanalo. So sinisearch ko, ganyan, tapos pinakita ko sa mga friends ko. Sabi ko 'huy, guwapo nito.'

(He was already my crush in 2014. I was a candidate for Binibining Pilipinas at that time. I didn't win that year. So I was searching [online] and then I showed it to my friends. I said 'he's very good looking.')

"Eh nung mga panahon na iyon, may girlfriend pa siya. Sabi ko 'ay abort mission. Huwag na."

(But at that time, he had a girlfriend. I then said 'abort the mission.' Never mind.)

Meanwhile, Marlon said that he didn't know Pia yet.

"Kasi kahit nanalo ni Pia yung Miss Universe crown, hindi ko pa alam si Pia, I didn't know her. And then iyon, nung nakita ko yung notifications ko sa Instagram, yung pangalan Pia Wurtzbach, tapos na check ko lang, tapos I messaged her. Ever since that day, we started talking."

(Because even if Pia won the Miss Universe title, I didn't know her very well. And then when I saw my notifications on Instagram, the name Pia Wurtzbach cropped up. So I just checked and then I messaged her. Ever since that day, we started talking.)

Pia joked: "Pero naisip ko, grabe parang ang dami ko palang kailangan pagdaanan para mapansin mo pa ako. Kailangan manalo muna ako sa Binibini, kailangan ko manalo sa Miss Universe, follow muna kita. Parang ako yung nanligaw sa iyo eh!"

(But if I think about it, I had to go through so many thing for you just to notice me. I needed to win Binibini, win Miss Universe, follow you on social media. It's like I was the one who courted you.)

From there, the two exchanged messages.

Meeting each other and becoming a couple

Marlon said that after the exchange of messages, it took a while before he and Pia saw each other.

"Kasi iba 'yung 'pag sa online at saka sa in person 'di ba. Kasi texting lang or messaging, may time ka mag-reply, yung can think about yung mga answers mo, pero if its face to face, iba na iyan. So, I just went with good intentions to see Pia when I went to New York, kasi pagkatapos ng karera ko, I had a vacation. Timing lang din...," he said.

(Because it's different online and meeting in person, right? If you're texting or messaging, you have time to reply, think about your answers, but face to face, it's different. So I just went with good intentions to see Pia when I went to New York because after the race, I had a vacation. It was also good timing.)

Thank you sa lahat ng tumutok sa Part 2 ng Royal Bday Celebration ng nagiisang Royal HAHA highness! Trending #1 po tayo! #GGVRoyalBdaySpecial2 A post shared by Gandang Gabi Vice (@abscbnggv) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

When Vice asked about when they became officially a couple, Marlon said that he and Pia have actually been arguing about it. Pia then revealed that Marlon does not know exactly when their anniversary is.

“Hindi siya straight tanong, e, when I asked Pia to be my girlfriend. Kasi, when I was leaving her, nasa Singapore kami. Tapos, pag umalis ako, parang medyo sad si Pia. And then when I said to Pia, ‘Hey, don’t be sad, I’m gonna see my girlfriend next time.’ Tapos, 'yan.”

(It was not a straight question, like when I asked Pia to be my girlfriend. I was leaving her in Singapore at that time. And when I was about to leave, Pia was quite sad. And then when I said to Pia, ‘Hey, don’t be sad, I’m gonna see my girlfriend next time.’ That was it.)

But Pia has another version of the story.

"Tingnan mo, hindi niya maalala. Ganito yung nangyari... aalis na ako ng Singapore, nalulungkot ako, so iyak-iyakan ako.

(See, he doesn't remember. This is what happened...I was leaving Singapore, I was sad so I was teary.)

“Sabi niya, ‘Don’t cry because I don’t want to see my girlfriend cry.’ Tapos, talagang naisip ko nun, ‘Ay, wala man lang question, parang ito na yun?’ Tuloy-tuloy lang ako sa pag-focus ko dun sa pag-iyak ko.

(Then he said 'Don't cry because I don't want see my girlfriend cry.' And then I thought 'There was no question, was that it?' So I was focused on my crying.)

"Hindi niya ako tinanong nang ganun (He didn't asked me), it just happened," she said.

Pia added that it also took a while before Marlon said "I love you" to her.

And that's when Vice asked Marlon if he wanted to make it official.

“I’d like to ask you if you want to be my girlfriend, officially tonight,” Marlon told her.

Pia then said “Yes,” to the fans' delight.

Pia recently made an appearance at the unveiling of the Okada Manila fountain. Earlier this year, she revealed that she signed with IMG Universe. – Rappler.com