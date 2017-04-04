See AlDub, Kathniel, Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo, and more at the concert!

MANILA, Philippines – On Tuesday, April 4, many Filipino fans, including some of our favorite celebrities, flocked to the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds to watch Coldplay perform live. (WATCH: Scenes from Coldplay live in Manila)

It was the British band's first time to perform in the Philippines and they didn't disappoint, performing classics like "Clocks" and newer hits like "Hymn for the Weekend."

Spotted among the crowd at the concert were Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards.

Leggo!!!! #ColdplayManila



P.S. Hindi ako handa talaga, promise. Wearing the same outfit as last year

Married couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes was also there – check out this selfie that Marian posted on Instagram stories!

Sunshine Dizon came to watch with some of her cousins.

Cousin love #dizonatcoldplaymanila #coldplaymanila

On-screen love team Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto were also spotted at the concert with Erich Gonzales.

Kim Atienza and Felicia Hung-Atienza were spotted with Yael Yuzon and Karylle.

#coldplaymanila lovin the vibe!

Young actor Paul Salas was also at the concert.

#ColdPlayManila

Encantadia stars Ruru Madrid and Mikee Quintos also watched the show.

THANK YOU, @coldplay!!!

PARADISE Thank you @coldplay ! #ColdplayManila

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were also at the concert with friends, including actor Dominic Ochoa and his wife Denise Go.

"And if you were to ask me, after all that we've been through. Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do.. Of course i do.." What a night. I can't believe this just happened.

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo were also spotted at the concert.

Did you watch Coldplay at the Manila stop of their "A Head Full of Dreams Tour?" Let us know what you thought of the concert in the comments below! – Rappler.com