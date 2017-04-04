IN PHOTOS: Stars at Coldplay's Manila concert
MANILA, Philippines – On Tuesday, April 4, many Filipino fans, including some of our favorite celebrities, flocked to the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds to watch Coldplay perform live. (WATCH: Scenes from Coldplay live in Manila)
It was the British band's first time to perform in the Philippines and they didn't disappoint, performing classics like "Clocks" and newer hits like "Hymn for the Weekend."
Spotted among the crowd at the concert were Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards.
Married couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes was also there – check out this selfie that Marian posted on Instagram stories!
Sunshine Dizon came to watch with some of her cousins.
On-screen love team Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto were also spotted at the concert with Erich Gonzales.
Kim Atienza and Felicia Hung-Atienza were spotted with Yael Yuzon and Karylle.
Young actor Paul Salas was also at the concert.
Encantadia stars Ruru Madrid and Mikee Quintos also watched the show.
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were also at the concert with friends, including actor Dominic Ochoa and his wife Denise Go.
Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo were also spotted at the concert.
Did you watch Coldplay at the Manila stop of their "A Head Full of Dreams Tour?"