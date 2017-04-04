After frontman Chris Martin's hospital visit, Coldplay performs 'Ink' for Ken Santiago at their Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines – In a touching moment during their Manila concert, Coldplay fulfilled their promise to a Filipino fan.

The band performed at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds on Tuesday, April 4, and dedicated the song "Ink" for Ken Santiago – a cancer-stricken fan who couldn't make it that night.

Before the concert, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin visited Ken at the hospital. There, Chris asked him what his favorite song was and promised to perform it at the concert.(VIRAL: Coldplay visits cancer-stricken Filipino fan ahead of concert)

"Maybe all of you here can send your best wishes to our friend Ken... just make some noise right now," Chris said at the show.

"We love you, man. Sorry you can't be here, we hope you get well soon, and thank you for all the kindness," he added, after cheers from the crowd.

Touching. @coldplay sings Ink for Ken Santiago, a cancer-stricken fan they visited before their Manila concert. https://t.co/H8b9udYAAn pic.twitter.com/J2Tbe8Fjmn — Voltaire Tupaz (@VoltaireTupaz) April 4, 2017

According to Ken's older brother Kheil Santiago, Ken is a big fan of the group and even lined up for tickets, but had to give them to his younger brother when he was diagnosed in February.

Kheil asked friends to reach out to Coldplay to ask for a video message for Ken, but Chris was able to visit Ken instead, with the help of concert promoter MMI Live.

Coldplay is currently in Asia for their "A Head Full of Dreams" tour. – Rappler.com