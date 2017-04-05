Anjelica is the first contestant eliminated this season

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)– Anjelica Santillan, one of the Philippines' representatives in Asia's Next Top Model cycle 5, was the first candidate to be eliminated from the show.

On the episode that aired on Wednesday, April 5, Anjelica received the lowest score from the combined photo shoot and challenge.

Following her elimination, Anjelica said that she was disappointed in herself for being the first lady to leave the competition: "I'm really disappointed in myself, as I wanted to do this for my mom. And I did want to be the first Filipina to win this," she said.

Although Anjelica is the first contestant to be eliminated, she said that she won't give up and will continue on working for her goals.

After her elimination, Anjelica took to Instagram to express her reaction about the elimination.

"And it's out that i'm out! Ouch, that was fast. But let's keep supporting #teamphilippines [Maureen Wroblewitz] [Jennica Sanchez], and my babes [Alicia Amin] and [R Nametha].

With Anjelica's elimination, two Filipinas – Jennica Sanchez and Maureen Wroblewitz are the remaining contestants from the Philippines. (Meet the PH contestants on 'Asia's Next Top Model' cycle 5)

This season, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is special guest judge.

Asia's Next Top Model cycle 5 is hosted by Cindy Bishop. – Rappler.com