WATCH: Derek, Julianne Hough perform emotional dance on divorce
MANILA, Philippines – Siblings Julianne and Derek Hough returned to the Dancing With the Stars stage on Monday, April 3 for a performance they admitted was personal to them.
The two performed to the song "Unsteady" by the X Ambassadors, telling the story of a divorce through dance. They were accompanied by 4 dancers, who represented a family going through a divorce.
Derek and Julianne's own parents got divorced when the two were young.
On Instagram, Julianne spoke about the piece, saying what it was more than just a dance for her. "It was an opportunity for us to express our most vulnerable parts of who we are in our most safe environment through movement," she said. "I know we aren't alone in this subject matter and want everyone out there to know that no matter what has gone on or is going on at the moment in your life that is hard, you must hold on to the people that are there for you always, and know that in time everything will work out how it's supposed to and for the best."
She and Derek understand more now that they've grown up, added Julianne. "We are so grateful for our family for allowing us to open up and expose our vulnerabilities through art so that others may be moved and inspired to hold on!" she said.
On Instagram, Julianne thanked the show, choreographers Tabitha and Napoleon D'umo, Tessandra Chavez, and Kyle Hanagami.
Derek also took to Instagram to share about it: "Tonight we were fortunate enough to share an emotional and personal story which I hope some can relate to in some way," said Derek.
"If I could stop time, go back and tell my younger self anything it would be that everything is going to be okay," he continued.
During the episode, Julianne, who is currently a judge on the show, said: "It's good therapy, it's beautiful. That's what's so amazing about dance, is being able to express that and have moments like this with our mom in the audience."
The dance routine is part of Julianne and Derek's upcoming "Move Beyond" tour, which is happening this April. – Rappler.com