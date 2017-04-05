Luke Cage, Danny Rand, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil unite in 'Marvel's The Defenders'

MANILA, Philippines – More than 3 years since it was first announced, Netflix and Marvel's The Defenders is coming this 2017!

Four superheroes from different Netflix series came together in a 15-second teaser released online on Tuesday, April 4.

The black-and-white video – security footage from Midland Circle – featured Luke Cage, Danny Rand (aka Iron Fist), Jessica Jones, and Daredevil (aka Matt Murdock) entering an elevator.

There's no dialogue, but Jessica sees the security camera and pulls it offline, stopping the security footage on 08:18:20:17 – August 18, 2017, the show's air date.

The footage's IP address, 23.253.120.81, when typed as a url, leads to a New York Bulletin Archive website, a publication in Marvel's Daredevil. On the site are articles featuring superheroes, and a video interview with Iron Fist characters Joy and Ward Meachum.

The Defenders, which will run for 8 episodes, will have the 4 heroes teaming up to fight a common enemy, The Hand. – Rappler.com