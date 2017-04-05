The singer shares details about being with Garry Kief, whom he married in 2014

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Barry Manilow has confirmed his sexuality after many years of keeping silent. In an interview with People, Barry said that he has been married to his manager Garry Kief since April 2014.

“I’m so private. I always have been,” he told the magazine.

He talked about his marriage to former wife Susan Deixler, his high school sweetheart. “I was in love with Susan,” Barry said. “I just was not ready for marriage.” The two split after one year of marriage.

Barry focused on making it as a musician, and in 1978, he met Garry, a TV executive who is now not only Barry's manager, but also the president of the Barry Manilow Productions.

My story is out. Thanks to my fans for supporting me through the years. Check out the full story on @People. A post shared by Barry Manilow (@barrymanilowofficial) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The two have been together for 39 years, and they married in 2014 in their home in Palm Springs.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Barry said that he has not read any negative responses about his relationship.

He also said that he didn't have plans to reveal about the marriage to Garry: "This is my life, we've been together for all these years," he said. "Everybody knows that we're a team. Everybody that I know knows. So it never really dawned on me to say anything about it. I mean, I'm a very private guy."

He added: "I don't even like people knowing the names of my dogs, so for the public to get that close was really very… it was strange that we were even talking about it. But I don't mind at all. I'm proud of it, I am. I'm proud of it."

Barry is known for his classic hits such as "Copacabana" and "Mandy." – Rappler.com