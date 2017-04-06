Viva Live and Nadine Lustre respond to concert producer Elaine Crisostomo's accusations of unprofessionalism during JaDine's San Francisco concert

MANILA, Philippines – Viva Live Incorporated has denied the allegations that Nadine Lustre and James Reid (aka JaDine) were rude and unaccomodating to fans during their San Francisco concert.

The said concert was part of the JaDine's US Tour, which took place from March 17 to April 2.

This, in response to allegations made by concert producer Elaine Crisostomo in an April 5 Facebook post, where she claimed that she and her production team Entablado Production USA LLC were given a hard time by JaDine's management. She also said that JaDine did not attend a lunch that their fans paid for.

Viva Entertainment, which manages James and Nadine, released a statement through Viva Live, which handles the group's concerts.

In the statement, Assistant Vice President for Concerts Pamela Diploma said that they coordinated with concert promoter Nancy Yang for the US tour, and that any events that weren't in the itinerary they agreed on were not authorized.

"The negative statements made by San Francisco promoter Elaine Crisostomo of Entablado are not only inaccurate but wrongfully directed at the artists and their management," said Viva Live.

"Viva Live entered into contract only with Ms. Nancy Yang as promoter for the entire JaDine US tour. We are not privy or in direct contact with any other party or promoter for the entire JaDine US tour. Thus, any and all activities organized by Entablado outside of the final itinerary program agreed with Ms. Yang, are not authorized by Viva Live.

"The supposed ticketed brunch with fans organized by Miss Crisostomo is not part of the final approved itinerary. Her statements imputing unprofessionalism and rude behavior against the artists and their management for not appearing in this unauthorized activity is clearly unwarranted."

They added: "We reserve the right to resort to any and all remedies available in law and equity."

Nadine responds

Before Viva Live's statement, Nadine sent out tweets hinting at a reply to Elaine.

Though she did not specify Elaine, Nadine's April 6 tweets told an unspecified person to stop spreading rumors.

"One thing that I learned though... always update everyone with what's legit and what is not, so JaDines [the fans] wont be tricked," she said. "And before you spread shenanigans about us, pay up. You owe a lot of people money."

1 thing that I learned tho..

ALWAYS update everyone with what's legit and what is not, so JaDines wont be tricked. — Nadine Lustre (@hellobangsie) April 5, 2017

and before you spread shenanigans about us, PAY UP.

You owe a lot of people money. — Nadine Lustre (@hellobangsie) April 5, 2017

Elaine replied on Nadine's tweets on Facebook. In one post, she wrote: "Pay up? Tell that to your tour manager GF Bayona.

"Nasa kanya lahat ng pera ng lunch ng fans... attached are the receipts given to your tour manager... Alamin mo muna totoo neng?" (She has all the receipts for the fans' lunch... attached are the receipts given to your tour manager. Learn the truth first.)

In another post, Elaine said: "What's legit And what's not?

"Why dont you ask your promoter that tricked us here in San Francisco! Bago ka magsalita alamin mo muna [ang] legalities. Pinaasa kaming lahat ng promoter niyo. We [would not have promoted an activity] kung hindi galing sa kampo niyo."

(Why dont you ask your promoter that tricked us here in San Francisco! Before you speak, know the legalities first. Your promoters made us hope. We [would not have promoted an activity] if it didn't come from your camp.)

"Attached is the text message of your promoter, she knows very well about your lunch. Magaling kang artista. Alamin mo muna lahat!" (You're a good actress. You should know everything first!)

JaDine's San Francisco concert took place on March 31 and was one of the stops on their "Always JaDine" USA tour. – Rappler.com